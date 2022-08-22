Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was reported to have committed an indecent act on himself on the beach at Blackrock, Brighton.

Members of the public noticed the man behaving indecently at about 1.30pm on Saturday August 13.

They challenged him and he gave his name as ‘Jamal’. He also said he was aged 24. He then ran off from the scene towards the Palace Pier.

The man is described as being aged in his 20s and was wearing a white t-shirt, black shorts and carrying a black rucksack.

Officers attended the area and conducted a search but he was not found.

Anyone with relevant information can report online

or call 101, quoting serial 656 of 13/08.