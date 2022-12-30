Identity appeal related to a stalking incident in Worthing

Detectives investigating a report of stalking in Worthing have identified a man they wish to speak with this in connection to this incident.

A woman reported being approached by a man at her place of work in Worthing on Wednesday, December 21.

The man then followed the woman as she made her way home following her shift.

Anyone with information of the identity of the man police wish to speak with is asked to report it to police online or call 101 quoting serial number 827 of 22/12.

This information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.