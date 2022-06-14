Ex-police constable Robert Hopper, 42, was accused of gross misconduct after having inappropriate contact with a woman he met while on duty who was a victim of domestic abuse.

Between September 2021 and January of this year, he was accused of sending a series of inappropriate and flirtatious emails to the woman from his work account. He also communicated with the woman in an unprofessional manner using WhatsApp messaging on his personal phone. He only met the woman once at her home, and it was for no other reason than policing.

Dorset Police referred the officer’s conduct to the IOPC, which launched an investigation in January. Investigators questioned the officer and examined the officer’s work account and phones. We submitted our report to the force at the conclusion of our investigation, believing that PC Hopper had a case to answer for gross misconduct. In May, the officer resigned from the force.

Yesterday (Thursday), it was determined at a police disciplinary hearing before the Chief Constable that ex-PC Hopper had violated the Standards of Professional Behaviour in a number of areas, including authority, respect and courtesy, and discreditable conduct. He would have been fired if he had still been serving, it was decided.

“Cases like these have the real potential to undermine public trust in the police,” said IOPC regional director David Ford. Officers are told from the start that it is unacceptable to have or seek inappropriate and unprofessional contact with members of the public who they deal with in the course of their professional duties.

“PC Hopper’s improper behaviour is exacerbated by the fact that he was the officer assigned to the woman’s domestic abuse case.” Following a gross misconduct hearing, it was determined that if he had still been serving, he would have been dismissed. This sends a clear message that such behaviour has no place in policing and will not be tolerated.”

Mr. Hopper has now been added to the police barred list.