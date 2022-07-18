Tristan Downing, who was assigned to the Central North Command Unit, was scheduled for an accelerated misconduct hearing on Friday, 15 July, following his guilty plea in February at Westminster Magistrates’ Court.

In January, he was apprehended during a police operation in Edmonton. Plainclothes officers stood by as he arrived in a rented car, solicited and paid for the services of a prostitute, and then engaged in oral sex in a nearby cul-de-sac.

He resigned from the Metropolitan Police Service, and his last day of work was July 14, 2022.

The chair, temporary Deputy Commissioner Helen Ball, determined that the allegations of discreditable conduct were proven and that he would have been fired without notice if he had still been serving.

Following Downing’s guilty plea in February, Commander Andy Carter, in charge of Camden and Islington policing, stated: “We expect the highest standards of behaviour from our officers both on and off the job, and this officer’s actions fell far short of those standards.

“He was apprehended as part of a proactive operation aimed at those who exploit sex workers.

“The Met is committed to pursuing all officers who violate the law or engage in dishonest or disreputable behaviour.”