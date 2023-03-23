If you are out and about over the weekend there are lots of public transport options

London Underground

The central line No service between Leytonstone and Loughton and Leytonstone and Hainault (via Newbury Park) from 01:00 to 03:00 on Friday and Saturday, March 24 and 25. There will be a rail replacement bus service. On both Friday and Saturday nights, there will be no service between White City and Leytonstone, including the Night Tube. Alternate Tube, Elizabeth line, local bus, or rail replacement bus services are available.

Overground London

Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26

Between Gospel Oak and Woodgrange Park, there is no service.

Use alternative replacement bus services such as the Tube, local buses, or rail.

There is no train service between Surrey Quays and Clapham Junction.

There will be a rail replacement bus service.

Monday, March 27 to Thursday, March 30

No service between Sydenham and West Croydon after 22:15 every night; instead, take a local bus, Trams, or Southern replacement bus.

The Elizabeth line

Sunday, March 26th

There will be no service between Paddington and Ealing Broadway until 07:45 a.m.

Use different Tube services.

Service between Paddington and Heathrow T2/3 and Maidenhead has been reduced. Heathrow T5 trains will not stop until after 18:00.

DLR

Saturday, March 25 and Sunday, March 26 A rail replacement bus service will run between Prince Regent and Beckton.

Roads and buses

The following changes will impact bus travel this weekend.

We expect to provide a good service, but buses may be delayed, diverted, or terminate before reaching their final destination.

Saturday, March 25thTwickenham Stadium

From 10:30 a.m. to 21:00 p.m., Twickenham Stadium will host a rugby match between Oxford and Cambridge. Crowds and increased traffic are expected. York Avenue The Twilight Walk will take place between 15:30 and 16:30. A large crowd is expected. Putney Bridge Approach on Sunday, March 26 From 10:00 to 19:00, the annual Oxford & Cambridge Boat Race will take place. There are no planned road closures, but there will be some delays and large crowds. When possible, take alternate routes. Hounslow – Albion Road The Vaisakhi Nagar Kirtan Procession will be held from 10:00 to 19:00, with road closures in place. A large crowd is expected. When possible, take alternate routes. Wembley Park Stadium From 13:00 to 21:00, Wembley Stadium will host the England vs. Ukraine football match. The game begins at 17:00. Crowds and increased traffic are expected. The O2 Arena Michael Buble will perform at the O2 Arena from 17:30 to 23:30. Crowds and increased traffic are expected. The A4 Great West Road is under construction. Task one From Friday, March 24 to Monday, March 27 Between 22:00 on Friday, March 24, and 05:00 on Monday, March 27, the A4 Great West Road between M4 Junction 2 and Hogarth Roundabout will be completely closed eastbound. During this time, one westbound lane will be closed between Hogarth Roundabout and Chiswick Roundabout.

Eastbound traffic will be diverted via clearly marked diversion routes. Delays are to be expected if you are driving in the area, so check before you go, take alternate routes, and plan ahead of time. When travelling between the M25 and central London, take the M40 and A40 whenever possible. Customers taking buses in the area should plan ahead of time.

More information about the project can be found on our website.

Work two until the end of May 2023

Between Boston Manor Road and Lionel Road North, lane restrictions will be in effect. This is due to work on the M4 Chiswick Flypast by National Highways.

Visit the National Highways website for more information.

Wandsworth roundabout will be closed until Saturday, April 1st.

Every day between 08:00 and 17:00, there will be lane closures on the Wandsworth roundabout.

This is due to necessary maintenance and safety enhancements.

Allow more time for your journey and follow any signs for diversion.

A40 Western Avenue is open until Sunday, April 30.

On the A40 Western Avenue between the junctions with the A4127 Greenford Road and the A4180 West End Road, lane restrictions and speed limits will be in effect 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Each night between 22:00 and 05:00, there will be some overnight directional closures. This is temporary while we perform necessary maintenance.

Check before you travel, allow more time to complete your journey, and follow any signed detours.

Santander Bikes

This weekend, the following docking stations will be closed:

Shepherd’s Bush Westfield Library Corner

Whitechapel’s Christian Street