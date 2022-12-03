If you follow Stacey Solomon on social media, you’ll already know that Stacey is crazy about crafting

From seasonal front door displays to viral home hacks, Stacey loves sharing creative ideas with her army of DIY-obsessed followers.
Set to air on BBC One and iPlayer, the festive one-off special will follow Stacey, Joe and the kids as they hand-make gifts and decorations for their family and friends. In true Stacey style there are ideas for all ages, with son Leighton helping Stacey to create personalised Christmas crackers, and three-year-old Rex getting messy with marbleised baubles for the tree.
After consecutive Christmas seasons spent apart, this year Stacey wants to bring people back together for a festive shindig. With the help of professional organiser and Sort Your Life Out co-star, Dilly Carter, Stacey transforms a neighbouring barn into a Christmas grotto for a party with her local community, putting all the family’s crafty creations to good use.
Stacey Solomon’s Crafty Christmas will air on BBC One and iPlayer at 8pm on Thursday 15 December 2022.