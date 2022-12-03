Saturday, December 3, 2022
Saturday, December 3, 2022

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

If You Follow Stacey Solomon On Social Media, You’ll Already Know That Stacey Is Crazy About Crafting
Home BREAKING If you follow Stacey Solomon on social media, you’ll already know that Stacey is crazy about crafting

If you follow Stacey Solomon on social media, you’ll already know that Stacey is crazy about crafting

by @uknip247
From seasonal front door displays to viral home hacks, Stacey loves sharing creative ideas with her army of DIY-obsessed followers.
This December, Stacey will take to our screens in Stacey Solomon’s Crafty Christmas, looking for clever ways to cut costs, upcycle, and spread some homemade cheer at Christmas time.
Set to air on BBC One and iPlayer, the festive one-off special will follow Stacey, Joe and the kids as they hand-make gifts and decorations for their family and friends. In true Stacey style there are ideas for all ages, with son Leighton helping Stacey to create personalised Christmas crackers, and three-year-old Rex getting messy with marbleised baubles for the tree.
After consecutive Christmas seasons spent apart, this year Stacey wants to bring people back together for a festive shindig. With the help of professional organiser and Sort Your Life Out co-star, Dilly Carter, Stacey transforms a neighbouring barn into a Christmas grotto for a party with her local community, putting all the family’s crafty creations to good use.
Stacey Solomon’s Crafty Christmas will air on BBC One and iPlayer at 8pm on Thursday 15 December 2022.

RELATED ARTICLES

Officers are issuing an image of a man they want speak to...

A man has appeared in court charged over an incident where an...

Charlene Ripley is wanted in connection with a recall to prison

Emergency services called to a person trapped under a train at London...

Police release CCTV images after coach driver attacked

A man In his 20’s was taken to hospital after the shooting...

A man arrested in connection with a serious sexual assault in Ipswich...

Officers investigating the rape of a woman in Manchester have released a...

A man who sexually assaulted two girls in his car has been...

The 58-year-old man was shot a number of times, at close range,...

The two men who died at separate locations on Thursday have beein...

Two men have been found guilty of non-recent sexual abuse at Kerelaw...