If you were craving sausage rolls at Clapham Junction Station yesterday you were in for a surprise.

Due to a pricing error, the rolls appeared to cost 100 times their normal price.

The rolls were displayed in a cabinet, and the prices indicated that each roll cost £137.50 to take out and £165 to eat in. Even the most ardent Greggs fan would probably baulk at such exorbitant prices. One man tweeted the gaffe, writing, “Just walked into the Clapham Junction Greggs. The prices are ridiculous!”

People quickly recognised the irony and pointed out that if you chose a drink, you could save £135.50 and only pay £2 as part of a deal. Some people argued that Gregg’s sausage rolls were worth the high price, with one saying, “It’s worth it for those sausage rolls.”

Some were drawn in by the method of making the rolls rather than the price, with one person pointing out the “96 layers of pastry” detail on the price tag. “I’m more curious to know if there are really 96 layers of pastry,” they said.

“This is more of a @StanstedAirport Greggs than a Clapham Junction one!” joked another.

Do you think you’d pay £137.50 for a Gregg’s sausage roll?