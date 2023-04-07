Friday, April 7, 2023
Friday, April 7, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING If you were craving sausage rolls at Clapham Junction Station yesterday you were in for a surprise.

If you were craving sausage rolls at Clapham Junction Station yesterday you were in for a surprise.

by uknip247
If You Were Craving Sausage Rolls At Clapham Junction Station Yesterday You Were In For A Surprise.

Due to a pricing error, the rolls appeared to cost 100 times their normal price.

The rolls were displayed in a cabinet, and the prices indicated that each roll cost £137.50 to take out and £165 to eat in. Even the most ardent Greggs fan would probably baulk at such exorbitant prices. One man tweeted the gaffe, writing, “Just walked into the Clapham Junction Greggs. The prices are ridiculous!”

People quickly recognised the irony and pointed out that if you chose a drink, you could save £135.50 and only pay £2 as part of a deal. Some people argued that Gregg’s sausage rolls were worth the high price, with one saying, “It’s worth it for those sausage rolls.”

Some were drawn in by the method of making the rolls rather than the price, with one person pointing out the “96 layers of pastry” detail on the price tag. “I’m more curious to know if there are really 96 layers of pastry,” they said.

“This is more of a @StanstedAirport Greggs than a Clapham Junction one!” joked another.

Do you think you’d pay £137.50 for a Gregg’s sausage roll?

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

After a theft from a Lanarkshire garden centre, police are investigating sightings of a giant gorilla statue on motorways across England

Local Policing teams from Kent Police have arrested a drunk driver following a collision on the A2 near Faversham

Police are concerned about missing Deborah George

British Transport Police officers arrested a male in #Sittingbourne yesterday after he was seen at the train station by rail enforcement officers

Police have now safely closed a scene in Mansfield Road, Carrington, after investigating a suspicious incident

Officers searching for missing Keano Byrne have found a body in Stockport

Police in Essex are appealing for the public’s help to find the missing 12-year-old girl Elisie May Daniels from Brentwood

A further man has been charged in connection with a serious assault in Colchester last weekend

In the early hours of this morning, a woman died after falling from a flyover onto a main road in East London

UPDATED: Armed Police called to Feltham Mcdonald’s after two groups with weapons were seen fighting and a teenager is stabbed

S rapper Coolio, famous for his hit song ‘Gangsta’s Paradise’, died last year due to an accidental overdose of fentanyl, as stated by the...

Robbery investigation launched after man is stabbed in the leg

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More