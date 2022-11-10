Illegal drugs with an estimated street value of more than £1,600 have been found after officers pulled over a vehicle in Canterbury

At around 4.30pm on Wednesday 9 November 2022, officers from Kent Police’s Proactive Targeting Team were on patrol in the Longport area of the city when they received a report from another patrol of a Toyota being driven in a suspicious manner nearby. They saw and stopped the car. It was searched, resulting in a large amount of cannabis found hidden in cavities within the body of the vehicle. Phones and a quantity of cash were also seized.

A 38-year-old man from Sittingbourne was arrested on suspicion of possessing drugs with intent to supply and taken into custody while enquiries continue.