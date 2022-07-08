A man who killed Police Community Support Officer Julia James while she was walking her dog in Aylesham has been sentenced to life in prison.

On Monday, May 16, 2022, Callum Wheeler, 22, was found guilty by a jury following a six-day trial at Canterbury Crown Court. The jury took just over an hour to reach a decision.

On Friday, July 8, he was sentenced at the same location and will now serve a minimum of 37 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

Julia, 53, a Kent Police officer, was attacked while walking her dog Toby along a route near her home on Tuesday, April 27, 2021.

The Kent and Essex Serious Crime Directorate launched a murder investigation after officers discovered she had died as a result of fatal head injuries caused by being struck with a jack handle, which is used to lift railway tracks.

During the investigation, 1,100 officers from Kent Police and other forces conducted extensive inquiries. A key component was house-to-house surveillance, in which officers gathered information from approximately 5,000 residents in Aylesham and the surrounding area. Police also had access to data from Julia’s smart watch on the day she died, which showed the route she took.

A local resident provided Kent Police with dashcam footage and a photograph of a man acting suspiciously. Callum Wheeler was identified and arrested as a result of this.

Officers arrested Wheeler at his home on Sunshine Avenue in Aylesham after discovering the jack handle wrapped in plastic bags and leaning against his bedroom wall.

He denied any wrongdoing, but the jack handle was one of several items forensically examined and discovered to contain both Wheeler’s and Julia’s DNA.

Detectives also looked at footage from local CCTV, doorbell cameras, and other video from a lorry and a bus, which showed Wheeler in a number of key locations before and after the murder.

‘Julia’s death has had a profound effect on her friends, family, and colleagues here at Kent Police, and she is greatly missed,’ said Chief Constable Alan Pughsley.

‘Callum Wheeler showed no remorse for his actions and subjected her family to a traumatic trial.’

‘No one should ever feel unsafe or subjected to violence; there is never an excuse, and we know that this tragic event was also deeply unsettling for Julia’s local community.’

‘I’d like to thank the public once more for their support throughout our investigation; it was clear how many people cared about and admired Julia.’ I hope today’s outcome is reassuring for many people, as Wheeler will remain imprisoned.

‘While we may never know why Wheeler targeted Julia that day, we will remain committed to combating violence and holding offenders accountable for their actions using all of the tools at our disposal.’

Detective Superintendent Gavin Moss, the case’s senior investigating officer, stated, ‘Wheeler is an extremely dangerous individual who has demonstrated a significant risk to women.’

‘As with any murder investigation in which the suspect is still at large, significant resources were required from the start, and the investigation presented numerous challenges.’ It required a diverse set of skills and knowledge.

‘I’m so proud of the team for putting together such a strong case against Wheeler, which has led us to this result today.’