Images have been issued of suspected stolen items believed to be connected to a series of burglaries near New Ash Green

by uknip247

Residents are being asked to check whether they recognise the possessions recovered, which include several gardening and power tools. They are being linked to a string of break-ins to sheds and outbuildings in the Hartley and Longfield areas, which have taken place over several months since November 2022.

The items also include a distinctive set of keys and were seized by police on 24 March 2023, from a property in Hartley.

Anyone who recognises anything in these images or has any information which may assist the investigation is asked to call the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/YY/11318/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or use the online form on their website.

A 19-year-old man was arrested in connection with the investigation and is currently bailed with conditions, to return to a police station on 23 June.

