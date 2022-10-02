The bikes were taken from an outbuilding of a property in the village, late on Wednesday 21 September 2022. They are described as a black Cervelo P5 TT bike and a black and teal/lime coloured Scott Spark mountain bike.

Two other bikes were also stolen but were recovered by the owner after they were found abandoned nearby.

Anyone who has been offered these items for sale, or who has information which can assist the investigation should contact Kent Police on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/187120/22. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.

