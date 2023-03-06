Images have been issued of two men police are looking to identify following the theft of a catalytic converter in Tunbridge Wells

The exhaust emissions device was stolen from a Toyota Prius, which had been parked in Maryland Road. The theft was reported to Kent Police on Monday 20 February 2023 and is believed to have happened during the previous weekend, as the car was left on a driveway.

The suspects arrived and left the scene in a car and officers are urging residents in any nearby areas to check CCTV or doorbell cameras, which could hold important footage.

Images Have Been Issued Of Two Men Police Are Looking To Identify Following The Theft Of A Catalytic Convertor In Tunbridge Wells

Anyone with information which may assist the investigation should contact the west Kent appeals line on 01622 604100, quoting reference 46/35244/23. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or by using the online form on their website.