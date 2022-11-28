Images have been released of several people that police would like to speak to, who detectives believe may be able to help following an assault in a pub on Pride Park

Officers were called to The Merlin on Orient Way, near to Pride Park, just after 8.35pm on Sunday 20 November.

A 67-year-old man was found injured in the car park and was taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

The men who police would like to identify are believed to have attended an event earlier in the evening at Pride Park football stadium.

If you are one of the men in the pictures or you recognise someone, please contact Derbyshire Police quoting reference number 22*680400: