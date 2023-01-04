Images of two men believed to be witnesses to a fatal stabbing outside a London restaurant have been released

According to Metropolitan Police, these potential witnesses have yet to come forward following an altercation between two groups of men on October 29, 2022.

Adrian Keise, 32, of Lambeth, died as a result of a stabbing near the Cubana near Waterloo Station.

Adrian was discovered 15 minutes later near a block of flats on Frazier Street after emergency services were called at 2.15 a.m.

Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service treated him at the scene, and he was rushed to hospital, but he died a short time later, according to the Met.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the cause of death was stab wounds.

Three men have been charged with Adrian’s murder and are scheduled to appear in court on January 24 at the Old Bailey.

“If you are the people in these images, or if you know who they are, then please get in touch with us,” Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie said in a new appeal launched today to identify the two men pictured.

“I want to emphasise that you are not in any danger. We believe you may have vital information about Adrian’s brutal murder outside the Cubana restaurant.

“Please do the right thing and contact my team as soon as possible – or, if you prefer to remain anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 101 and reference CAD 681/29Oct22, or to use the online public portal. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.