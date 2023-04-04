Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick Has Been Disqualified From Driving For Six Months

Jenrick has also been fined £1,639 after being caught driving at almost 30mph over a temporary speed limit on the M1.

Many have expressed their dissatisfaction with the lenient punishment given to the MP and the fact that the case was dealt with through a Single Justice Procedure, which means that it was not open to public scrutiny.

Mr Jenrick admitted to driving at 68mph in a temporary 40mph zone, which is a clear violation of the temporary speed limit.

However, the punishment given to Mr Jenrick has been criticised by some as being too lenient, with some arguing that he should have faced more severe penalties, considering the severity of his offence. The fact that the case was dealt with through a Single Justice Procedure has also been criticised for being opaque, which means that it was not open to public scrutiny.

The Single Justice Procedure is designed to deal with minor offences and reduce the cost and time involved in handling such cases. However, some argue that it lacks transparency, and defendants who plead guilty in writing do not have the same opportunity to defend themselves or plead for leniency as those who attend court in person.

