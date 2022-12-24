In 2022, more than 32 pubs will close in communities across England and Wales each month as rising energy costs and staffing shortages force businesses to close for good

Saturday, December 24, 2022
According to a new Altus Group analysis of official government data, the overall number of pubs decreased by 386 last year.

The total number of pubs in England and Wales, including those that are vacant and for rent, fell to 39,787 in December, down from 40,173 at the same time last year.

Nonetheless, the number of pubs closing permanently was 13.1% lower than in 2021, indicating a more resilient year for UK pub-goers despite the turbulent economic backdrop.

According to the most recent figures, 50 pubs closed in Wales last year.

Throughout the year, pubs have struggled with rising energy costs, rising food prices, and weak consumer demand, and they expect more difficulties in 2023.

The British Beer and Pub Association (BBPA) warned earlier this month that venues had already reduced their hours or menus to address these concerns, amid fears that many pubs would be forced to close if they did not receive additional assistance, particularly with regard to energy bills.

The data shows the number of pubs that have vanished from communities after being demolished or converted to other uses, such as homes or offices.

Over the last five years, cities, towns, and villages have lost a total of 2,663 pubs.

“Many publicans I speak to are worried that this could be their last Christmas and really needed certainty about future support,” said Ben Nelson of Altus Group.

“Because of the high operating costs and low margins, plots are appealing for alternative investment and use, so continued support is critical to protect pubs, which play an important role at the heart of their local communities.”

The hospitality industry was among those who received energy bill assistance through the Government’s energy bills relief scheme; however, the current scheme only runs until the end of March.

The sector is shrouded in uncertainty regarding additional support, with the government confirming that it will announce its next plan to assist businesses with their energy bills in the new year.

