Anne Sacoolas, 45, pleaded guilty to causing the 19-year-death old’s by careless driving at the Old Bailey via videolink.

In August 2019, Mr Dunn was killed in a car accident outside a US military base in Northamptonshire.

She was charged with causing death through reckless driving, but the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) accepted her guilty plea to a lesser charge.

Death by careless driving carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, but community service or a suspended sentence is frequently imposed.

Sacoolas had exited RAF Croughton and driven 350 metres (1148 feet) on the wrong side of the road for more than 20 seconds.

She collided with Mr Dunn, who was riding his motorcycle on the correct side of the road.

Following the crash near RAF Croughton, Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity asserted on her behalf by the US government, allowing her to leave the UK 19 days later.

However, the Crown Prosecution Service authorised Northamptonshire Police to charge her with causing Mr Dunn’s death by dangerous driving in December 2019.

Last month, she appeared in Westminster Magistrates’ Court via video link for the first time.

Sacoolas will be sentenced at the end of November, according to Judge Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb.