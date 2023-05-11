In a distressing incident that has left the local community in shock, two dogs brutally attacked and killed a defenceless cat in its owner’s garden

South Yorkshire Police have now released CCTV footage of three men they would like to speak to in connection with the incident, urging the public to come forward with any information that could assist with the ongoing investigation.

The horrifying event unfolded on Wednesday, 5 April at approximately 9.20pm in West Street, Darfield. According to witnesses, three men were seen walking three dogs on leads.

As they approached a gate, two of the men inexplicably let the dogs off their leads, allowing them to enter the victim’s garden. Tragically, the two dogs launched a vicious attack on the unsuspecting cat named Loki, while the three men swiftly fled the scene with the third dog. The heartbroken homeowner discovered the aftermath of the brutal assault on their beloved pet, who sadly succumbed to its injuries shortly thereafter.

South Yorkshire Police are making every effort to identify the three individuals seen in the CCTV footage, as they believe they could provide crucial information to advance the investigation.

“We are deeply disturbed by the callousness and cruelty exhibited in this incident,” stated a spokesperson for the South Yorkshire Police. “Our officers are working tirelessly to identify these men and bring them to justice. We implore anyone who recognizes them or has any relevant information to come forward immediately.”

Individuals with information pertaining to the case are urged to contact the police through various channels. The police offer an online live chat and an online portal where details can be shared. Additionally, people can call 101 and quote incident number 923 of 5th April 2023 when providing information.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, the independent charity Crimestoppers provides a secure avenue to relay any knowledge about the incident. The UK Contact Centre of Crimestoppers can be reached free at 0800 555 111.