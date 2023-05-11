In a groundbreaking development, the United Kingdom has witnessed the birth of a baby utilising the DNA of three individuals, as confirmed by the country’s fertility regulator

This pioneering technique aims to combat the occurrence of devastating mitochondrial diseases, which can prove fatal within hours or days of birth. While fewer than five babies have been born through this method, specific details regarding the cases remain undisclosed.

Mitochondrial diseases, incurable conditions resulting in brain damage, muscle deterioration, heart failure, and blindness, are exclusively passed down by the mother through defective mitochondria.

To address this pressing issue, scientists have developed a modified form of in vitro fertilisation (IVF) known as mitochondrial donation treatment. This procedure involves the utilization of mitochondria from a healthy donor egg, which contains its own genetic information or DNA. As a result, the offspring inherit DNA from their parents along with a small fraction from the donor, facilitating the production of functional mitochondria. It is important to note that this donated DNA solely impacts the effectiveness of mitochondria and does not influence other hereditary traits or classify the donor as a “third parent.”

The technique was pioneered in Newcastle, and legislation permitting the creation of such babies was introduced in the UK back in 2015. However, the UK did not promptly proceed with the procedure. The first baby born using this method belonged to a Jordanian family undergoing treatment in the United States in 2016.

The Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HFEA) recently revealed that “less than five” babies have been born through this technique as of April 20, 2023. The HFEA refrains from disclosing exact figures to protect the families’ identities. The limited information emerged following a Freedom of Information request made by The Guardian newspaper.

Sarah Norcross, the director of the Progress Educational Trust, remarked, “News that a small number of babies with donated mitochondria have now been born in the UK is the next step, in what will probably remain a slow and cautious process of assessing and refining mitochondrial donation.”

Although the teams in Newcastle have not yet provided any updates, the success of the technique remains uncertain. Professor Robin Lovell-Badge, from the Francis Crick Research Institute, expressed curiosity about the practical efficacy of the mitochondrial replacement therapy technique, the babies’ freedom from mitochondrial disease, and potential risks they may face later in life.

One such concern is the possibility of “reversion,” where any remaining defective mitochondria could increase in number and lead to the recurrence of the disease. Initially, it was estimated that up to 150 babies utilizing this technique could be born annually in the UK.

The birth of these “three-person babies” marks a significant advancement in reproductive medicine, offering hope to families burdened with mitochondrial diseases. As further research and refinements are carried out, this groundbreaking procedure may serve as a transformative solution, providing families with the opportunity to welcome healthy children while preventing the transmission of these devastating conditions.