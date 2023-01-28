In a park, a killer battered his pregnant girlfriend before abandoning her as she lay critically injured on the ground

.

Luke Woods was previously imprisoned for the murder of pensioner Len Saunders in a vicious and unprovoked assault, inflicting serious head injuries with a single forceful punch. Six years later, he “acted like an animal” and attacked his pregnant partner in a similar manner, knocking her to the ground with a single blow and leaving a facial scar that may require plastic surgery to correct.

Lauren Jackson had been celebrating her sister’s birthday on December 6 last year, Liverpool Crown Court heard on Friday, January 27. She received a “significant number” of calls from Woods while at her sibling’s house.

The victim, who was 30 weeks pregnant, had a phone argument with him and refused to see him. However, prosecutor Jonathan Rogers described how Ms Jackson “eventually relented” and met with her boyfriend near Fosters Park in St Helens.

Woods punched her in the face “without warning,” knocking her to the ground. When she regained her footing, the “controlling and manipulative” 22-year-old from Billinge Crescent had left, and she had returned to his sister’s address.

Ms Jackson was taken to the hospital with a 2cm laceration to her upper lip. She needed stitches for the injury and will have a scar as a result.

Woods was previously convicted of manslaughter in 2017 for “snuffing out” the life of community hero Len Saunders with a single punch. Then, at the age of 17, he was sentenced to four years and four months in a young offenders’ institute for the unprovoked murder of a much-loved 65-year-old charity volunteer.

Woods approached the stranger and asked for a cigarette before unleashing the fatal blow, which knocked him to the ground and caused him to hit his head on the road. Mr. Saunders died nine days later in the hospital after suffering severe head injuries.

Defending attorney Louise McCloskey told the court today that her client had a “impulsivity and an inability to control his emotions” – adding, “Addressing these difficulties is something that needs to happen. He has expressed sincere regret.

“He has a troubling history and appears in court in a case where a single blow caused serious injury to someone he has been in a relationship with. He is doing everything he can to recognise and address his problems.

“He intends to improve himself while incarcerated. He aspires to be more than just a father in his child’s life; he aspires to be a positive role model. The prospect of becoming a father for the first time has compelled him to reflect and to be willing to change. He expresses some optimism.”

During a previous hearing, Woods admitted to assault causing actual bodily harm. He was sentenced to two years in prison after appearing via video link at HMP Altcourse.

Judge David Aubrey KC stated during sentencing: “Because of your impulsiveness and inability to control your emotions, you did exactly what you did. There was an argument – it doesn’t matter what it was – and you punched your victim in the face once.

“However, she fell to the ground and sustained what can only be described as a nasty injury that may necessitate plastic surgery. You don’t expect mercy and describe yourself as acting like an animal, which is an accurate description.

“It is clear that, since being remanded into custody, you have recognised that you have these issues and that you must address them. Without this insight into your offending, the court would have been inclined to impose an indeterminate sentence – but the court has concluded that it can refrain from imposing such a sentence.”