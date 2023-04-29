In a Pedo sting operation, a man suspected of working as an EastEnders actor was detained on suspicion of engaging in sexual conversations with a child.

The individual was apprehended last weekend, on Sunday, April 23, near Upper Holloway in Islington. He has since been released on bond until late June of this year as the investigation continues.

According to a Metropolitan Police spokeswoman, “on Sunday, April 23, a 56-year-old man was arrested at an address in the vicinity of Elthorne Road, N19, on suspicion of engaging in sexual communications with a child.”

“He was taken into police custody and has since been bailed pending further investigations to a date in late June,” they added. The investigation into the circumstances is still ongoing.” The male actor is said to have worked on television for many years and has starred on EastEnders.

The suspected offence, sexual communication with a child, carries a maximum prison penalty of two years and so automatically places the perpetrator on the Sex Offenders Register. Sexual contact with a child is a crime under Section 15A of the Sexual Offences Act of 2003.