In a successful operation conducted by the Waterlooville High Harm team, a 23-year-old man was arrested following a drugs raid in Waterlooville

The police officers executed the operation by forcefully entering a property in the area, where they discovered and confiscated various types of narcotics, as well as a substantial amount of cash.

According to a statement posted on Facebook by the police force, the raid resulted in the seizure of suspected cocaine and cannabis, along with £1,250 in cash. Inspector Paul Bromell provided further details in a video accompanying the post. The local High Harm Team, supported by the dog unit, investigations team, and the neighbourhood policing team, worked collaboratively to carry out the successful operation.

The 23-year-old suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of being involved in the supply of Class A drugs. He has since been released on bail, with a scheduled return date in August, while the investigation continues. The police force expressed gratitude towards the local community for their cooperation during the operation, urging residents to maintain open lines of communication through personal interactions and social media platforms to provide valuable input regarding law enforcement priorities.

This latest arrest and drug seizure highlight the ongoing efforts of the Waterlooville High Harm team to combat the distribution and use of illegal substances in the area. The police force remains committed to maintaining community safety and encourages residents to report any suspicious activities or concerns to assist in their efforts.