In a sudden announcement, the DWP has ceased all cost of living payments worth £301

The first of three cost of living support payments has been delayed until next week, according to the Department for Work and Pensions. It is anticipated that just over half of the eight million homes eligible for the £301 cost of living increase received their payment earlier this week.

The DWP is thought to have given out 1.6 million payments of £301 each day this week to a total of 4.8 million claimants on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. However, the DWP announced on Thursday evening (April 27) that payments will resume on Tuesday, May 2.

The department stated on Twitter, “The next set of payments will be made on Tuesday, May 2, and we will update again when these have been made.” “If you haven’t received yours, don’t worry – payments will continue to be made until May 17,” it added.

This is most likely due to the forthcoming bank holiday on Monday, May 1, despite the fact that today (Friday, April 28) is a regular working day.

This is the first of three Cost of Living payments that will be made in 2023/24. The second payment will be sent in the autumn of this year, with the third due in the spring of 2024. During the qualifying period, recipients of qualifying means-tested benefits will automatically receive the money – a total of £900 for the three payments – into their bank account.

Universal Credit, Income-based Jobseekers Allowance, Income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support, Working Tax Credit, Child Tax Credit, and Pension Credit are all qualifying benefits.

This payment is only available from January 26 through February 25, 2023. Universal Credit recipients must have had an assessment period that finished between those dates and received a UC payment as a result. Other qualified beneficiaries must have received a benefit payment between those dates.