Sheikh Fahad al-Athel, the Saudi businessman who owns Lydd airport, has announced plans to expand the airport



In a surprising move, London Ashford Airport Ltd, controlled by Saudi businessman Sheikh Fahad al-Athel, has submitted planning permission to Kent County Council for a major overhaul of Lydd Airport.

The ambitious plan includes the demolition of the existing building to make way for a brand new terminal, and the extension of the runway from its current length of 1505m to an impressive 3000m, making it possible for even the largest aircraft, such as the Airbus A380, to use the airport.

Sheikh Fahad al-Athel, who has an estimated net worth of US$ 2.2 billion and owns a yacht-building company in Turkey, is also reportedly planning to build a shipyard and marina near Littlestone on the coast.

The proposed plan aims to attract weekly flights from the Middle East, with passengers transferring to chartered yachts in the marina or to cruise liners, which can dock nearby in Dover. If successful, the airport may also become a base for Saudi Airlines, for maintenance and additional slots for planes in the southeast of England.

Passengers will be able to transfer to Ashford International Train Station, where London is only 40 minutes away by train.

The ambitious plans have been met with mixed reactions, with some locals concerned about the impact on the environment and the potential increase in air traffic, while others see it as a welcome boost to the local economy.