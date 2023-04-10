In an Easter tragedy, a 14-year-old boy drowns while swimming in a canal with his heartbroken friends

Monday, April 10, 2023
Monday, April 10, 2023

by uknip247
West Yorkshire Police and other emergency services were called to the Stourton area of Leeds on Saturday afternoon after the teenager vanished while out with friends.
Officers searched the canal and pulled a boy, believed to be 14 years old, from the water, but he was pronounced dead a short time later.
The boy was swimming near a lock when he vanished, prompting his friends to search for him.
They called 999, and his body was discovered in the lock about an hour and a half later.
“At 4.32pm yesterday (Saturday), police received a concern for safety report for a male in the canal by Thwaite Lane, Leeds,” a police spokesperson said. “A teenage male was recovered from the water by emergency personnel.”He was given medical attention at the scene but was sadly pronounced dead shortly after. The death is not being investigated as suspicious, and a file for the coroner has been prepared.”
Brits flocked to parks, beaches, and beauty spots over the Easter weekend to enjoy the sunshine, but wind and rain will return in the coming week.

