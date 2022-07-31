Following an incident in Basingstoke, a man was charged with murder and appeared in court.

Owen Herbert, 19, of The Green, Overton, Hampshire, appeared in Winchester Crown Court today via video link (27 July).

He has been charged with murder, attempted murder, and assault on a paramedic.

Herbert was remanded in custody and will appear in Winchester Crown Court on Monday, November 14th.

Officers were called at 4.07 a.m. on Saturday, November 27, last year, after receiving reports of a serious assault at Parklands Hospital.

Andover resident Richard Laversuch, 63, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second man, in his 60s, was assaulted and taken to Basingstoke and North Hampshire Hospital as a precaution before being released.