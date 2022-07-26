In Canterbury, a suspect was charged with multiple counts of theft and fraud.

On Wednesday, July 20, 2022, a man was arrested in connection with a number of offences following an investigation by Kent Police’s Chief Constable’s Crime Squad.

Joe Scott, of Bingley Court in Canterbury, has since been charged with the following:

• Burglarizing a house in the city’s St Dunstan’s area between Tuesday, July 19 and Wednesday, July 20, and stealing a laptop and bank cards.

• Five counts of fraud for using stolen bank cards to purchase alcohol, cigarettes, and scratchcards between Sunday, June 26 and Wednesday, July 20.

• One count of theft in connection with hanging baskets stolen on July 16 in Wincheap.

• Three counts of theft for shoplifting from Canterbury stores between Sunday, June 26 and Wednesday, July 20.

On Friday, July 22, the 33-year-old appeared in Folkestone Magistrates’ Court and was remanded in custody to appear in Canterbury Crown Court on Monday, August 22.