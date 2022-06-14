Following a fire in Chatham, firefighters are reminding the public to be cautious when having a bonfire. Three fire engines responded to reports of a bonfire that had gotten out of control, causing fire to spread to an adjacent garden, shed, and house wall.

Crews used a main jet and hose reel jets to extinguish the blaze, preventing fire damage inside the home. KFRS’ technical rescue team also arrived, along with a local authority building officer, to assess the property and ensure its structural integrity after heat damage to an external wall.

Crews are now urging everyone to follow the following simple guidelines for a safe bonfire:

Build bonfires away from greenery, fences, and property.

Build it inwards so that as it burns, it collapses in on itself.

Before leaving a fire unattended, always supervise it and ensure that it is completely out.

In windy conditions, avoid having a bonfire.

Keep a bucket or hosepipe nearby in case the fire spreads.

If it becomes out of control, dial 999, go to a safe location, and do not attempt to deal with it yourself.