On Friday, June 10, 2022, officers from Operation Moonshot East stopped a white BMW on Runton Road around 10.40 a.m. As a result, a number of Nitrous Oxide cannisters were seized.

In connection with the incident, Harry Goodrum, 25, of Stevenson Road in Norwich, has been charged with possession with intent to supply psychoactive substances (Nitrous Oxide).

A man in his twenties was also detained in connection with the incident. He was later released on police bail pending further investigation.

Goodrum was remanded in custody and will appear in court at a later date.

