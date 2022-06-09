A suspected thief has been charged with repeatedly targeting an Edenbridge supermarket and punching and headbutting employees.

Police are looking into a series of thefts from Waitrose on Mont St Aignan Way that occurred between February and June 2022.

It has been reported that the same suspect stole items such as meat and alcohol during these months.

On Tuesday, June 7, the suspect is accused of attempting to leave the store without paying for several bottles of alcohol and was confronted by staff, two of whom were punched and headbutted.

Stephen Ewens, 35, of Oak View, Edenbridge, was arrested and charged at the scene with five counts of theft and two counts of assault.

He was remanded in custody and will appear in Medway Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, June 9th.