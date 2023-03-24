Friday, March 24, 2023
Friday, March 24, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING In front of horrified onlookers, a police horse was attacked by an out-of-control dog in a London park

In front of horrified onlookers, a police horse was attacked by an out-of-control dog in a London park

by uknip247
In Front Of Horrified Onlookers, A Police Horse Was Attacked By An Out-of-control Dog In A London Park.

Several minutes of video show a man using a large stick to try to push the animal away as mounted officers shout “get hold of the dog!”

The dog bites the horse’s legs, causing it to buckle and fall to the ground.

The attack occurred on Wednesday (March 22) in Tower Hamlets’ Victoria Park, drawing a large crowd.

As the dog repeatedly jumps at the horse, one person can be heard saying, “this is so bad,” as frustrated officers watch on almost helplessly.

“Who’s dog is that?” someone else asks. “Grab it now!” yells another witness.

In Front Of Horrified Onlookers, A Police Horse Was Attacked By An Out-Of-Control Dog In A London Park
In Front Of Horrified Onlookers, A Police Horse Was Attacked By An Out-Of-Control Dog In A London Park

After a few terrifying minutes, the officer gets off the horse and checks for injuries before saying, “Get that dog on a lead now!”

The horse required stitches and is expected to return to duty after recovering.

“He will hopefully be back on duty as soon as he has fully recovered, but not sooner,” according to a statement.

The cops went on to say: “PH Urbane of Bow was attacked in Victoria Park yesterday by a loose dog.

“We cannot emphasise enough how important it is to keep dogs on a lead if you are unable to recall or control them.

“Many thanks to the members of the public who attempted to assist Urbane.”

The dog is still being held at police kennels, and officers are in contact with its owner. There have been no arrests.

SIMILAR ARTICLES TO THIS

RELATED ARTICLES

A rave for over 400 people has been allowed to take place, despite police concerns that “gangs” in the area might assault attendees

The decision of junior doctors in England to stage a four-day walkout in April is a reflection of the ongoing struggle to obtain a...

Detectives investigating an assault on-board a train travelling between Sandhills and Waterloo station are releasing this CCTV image of a suspect

Casting has been announced for Domino Day, the major new drama for BBC Three created and written by the BAFTA nominated Lauren Sequeira

People across the United Kingdom have been shocked and appalled by the recent attacks on two Muslim men outside mosques in Birmingham and London

High-cost lender Amigo has announced it will stop lending and wind down its operations after failing to raise funds from investors

A 60-year-old Bristol man has been handed life sentence for multiple child sex offences

Terrorism Investigation Unit detectives investigating the attempted murder of two police officers in Strabane have made three arrests under the Terrorism Act

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced on Thursday that eight new confirmed cases of the deadly Marburg disease have been reported in Equatorial Guinea,...

The decision by World Athletics to exclude transgender women who have gone through male puberty from female events has sparked debate and controversy

At Londonderry Crown Court today, two brothers were sentenced to a total of 32 years in prison for the murder of Karol Kelly

The driver was arrested twice within a week

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More