In Front Of Horrified Onlookers, A Police Horse Was Attacked By An Out-of-control Dog In A London Park.

Several minutes of video show a man using a large stick to try to push the animal away as mounted officers shout “get hold of the dog!”

The dog bites the horse’s legs, causing it to buckle and fall to the ground.

The attack occurred on Wednesday (March 22) in Tower Hamlets’ Victoria Park, drawing a large crowd.

As the dog repeatedly jumps at the horse, one person can be heard saying, “this is so bad,” as frustrated officers watch on almost helplessly.

“Who’s dog is that?” someone else asks. “Grab it now!” yells another witness.

After a few terrifying minutes, the officer gets off the horse and checks for injuries before saying, “Get that dog on a lead now!”

The horse required stitches and is expected to return to duty after recovering.

“He will hopefully be back on duty as soon as he has fully recovered, but not sooner,” according to a statement.

The cops went on to say: “PH Urbane of Bow was attacked in Victoria Park yesterday by a loose dog.

“We cannot emphasise enough how important it is to keep dogs on a lead if you are unable to recall or control them.

“Many thanks to the members of the public who attempted to assist Urbane.”

The dog is still being held at police kennels, and officers are in contact with its owner. There have been no arrests.