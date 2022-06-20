At around 5 p.m. on Sunday, the baby was discovered in a brown garden waste bin on an estate. According to reports, a concerned resident heard crying coming from the bin and after opening the lid discovered the baby among grass cuttings.

It is understood that the boy is being treated in a hospital.

His young mother was also located and taken to a hospital, where she is being cared for by appropriate authorities.

Humberside Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service responded quickly after being alerted shortly before 5 p.m. on Sunday.

At least four police cars and vans, as well as two ambulances, were on the scene.

Police officers were seen going door to door and interviewing shocked residents.

Within minutes, paramedics were on the scene, and a police cordon was set up.

“We received a call at 4.58pm on June 19 to a private address in Grimsby,” an East Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said.

“A medical emergency was reported by the caller.” We dispatched two ambulances with crews, and two patients were transported to Diana, Princess of Wales Hospital.”

“Officers are on the scene at a property on Winchester Avenue following reports of safety concerns earlier this evening,” said a spokesman for Humberside Police (Sunday 19 June).

“Those in need have received assistance.” There are no issues or risks to the general public.”

Families and retirees live in semi-detached and terraced houses on the quiet street.