Around 8.30 p.m. on Thursday, in response to 999 calls about the injured person, police sent officers, the NPAS helicopter, and dog units to investigate the stabbing scene.

So far, nobody has been detained.

According to a spokesman, “We responded to reports that a teenager had been hurt in Highworth High Street, following an altercation with a group of males who were reportedly carrying weapons and wearing balaclavas.

The teenager was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.

“There was a row near the Co-op and the masked boys went into the High Street, near the King and Queen,” a witness in the area at the time told the Adver.

They stabbed a second young person, who was bleeding, and they ended up close to the Turkish barbers. The police cordoned off that area after discovering evidence there.

It’s crucial that we hear from anyone who was in Highworth High Street last night during the incident, said Detective Inspector Rachel Hardy.

The young victim is fortunate not to have suffered very severe wounds.

If you were driving through the intersection of High Street and Swindon Street at the time, please get in touch with us if you have any dash cam video you’d like to share.

Someone is probably aware of who was involved in the incident, and we encourage them to come forward and share their knowledge.

Anyone with information about the attacker(s) or witnesses is urged to call police at (911) 54220097673 or submit information anonymously to Crimestoppers at (800) 555111.