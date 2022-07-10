Around 10.30 a.m., police were called to an accident on the roundabout leading to Hawthorne Drive, Sprites Lane, and Belmont Road (Saturday 9 July)

A white Nissan Qashqai, a grey Nissan X-Trail, and a blue Ford Fiesta were involved.

The collision killed the driver of the Ford Fiesta. A female passenger in the same vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to Addenbrookes Hospital for treatment.

The Nissan’s occupants, a man and a woman, were taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The road is still closed, and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash-cam footage of it should contact Ipswich Roads Policing and reference CAD 132 of 9 July 2022.