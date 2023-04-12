In June 2017, a fire that gutted through Grenfell Tower in west London resulted in the tragic loss of 72 lives. Since then, hundreds of bereaved family members, survivors, and residents have been awaiting justice

Recently, they agreed to a settlement of civil claims arising from the catastrophe. Arconic, a cladding giant, confirmed that it was among the several companies involved in the High Court case and had agreed to a settlement with more than 900 people.

This settlement is separate from the inquiry chaired by Sir Martin Moore-Bick, which is examining the circumstances and decisions leading up to and surrounding the fire.

The agreement stipulated that the compensation for the claimants would be shared out according to their specific situations. However, the legal firms representing these victims stressed that this settlement does not impact the potential for any criminal charges to be brought in the future, and they are still assured that justice is being served. Additionally, Arconic, which provided the flammable material used in the tower’s cladding system, agreed to contribute to a restorative justice project to benefit the community affected by the fire.

The Kensington and Chelsea Tenant Management Organisation, which was appointed by the local council to run its entire housing stock, expressed that a monetary settlement would not mitigate for the loss and trauma, but they welcomed it as a step towards justice for those involved. However, it is essential to note that the settlement does not include all victims of the fire.

In closing submissions to the inquiry in November, lead counsel Richard Millett accused firms of buck-passing, making the job of the panel challenging to examine the circumstances leading to the deaths.