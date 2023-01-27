In London’s West End, a man was killed after being crushed by a hydraulic urinal

The man, who has not been identified, was saved by emergency personnel but died at the scene on Friday.

At 1.05pm, ambulances, an air ambulance, and firefighters were dispatched, and police were called five minutes later.

The incident occurred at Cambridge Circus, near the intersection of Shaftesbury Avenue and Charing Cross Road.

The man was released earlier on Friday but was later pronounced dead.

“We’re sorry to have to update that, despite the efforts of emergency services, the man who was critically injured in Cambridge Circus was pronounced dead at the scene,” a Metropolitan Police spokesman said.

“His next of kin has been notified. “Police were called at around 1.10pm on Friday January 27, to a seriously injured man at Cambridge Circus, W1.

“It is believed that the man suffered crush injuries while working on a telescopic urinal at the location.”

“We were called today at 1.05pm to reports of an incident on Shaftesbury Avenue, Charing Cross,” a London Ambulance Service spokesman said.

“We dispatched a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, members of our hazardous area response team, members of our tactical response unit, and a medic in a fast response car,” said the statement.

“We also sent the London Air Ambulance.”