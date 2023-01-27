Friday, January 27, 2023
Friday, January 27, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

In London’s West End, A Man Was Killed After Being Crushed By A Hydraulic Urinal
Home BREAKING In London’s West End, a man was killed after being crushed by a hydraulic urinal

In London’s West End, a man was killed after being crushed by a hydraulic urinal

by uknip247

The man, who has not been identified, was saved by emergency personnel but died at the scene on Friday.

At 1.05pm, ambulances, an air ambulance, and firefighters were dispatched, and police were called five minutes later.

The incident occurred at Cambridge Circus, near the intersection of Shaftesbury Avenue and Charing Cross Road.

The man was released earlier on Friday but was later pronounced dead.

“We’re sorry to have to update that, despite the efforts of emergency services, the man who was critically injured in Cambridge Circus was pronounced dead at the scene,” a Metropolitan Police spokesman said.

“His next of kin has been notified. “Police were called at around 1.10pm on Friday January 27, to a seriously injured man at Cambridge Circus, W1.

“It is believed that the man suffered crush injuries while working on a telescopic urinal at the location.”

“We were called today at 1.05pm to reports of an incident on Shaftesbury Avenue, Charing Cross,” a London Ambulance Service spokesman said.

“We dispatched a number of resources to the scene, including an ambulance crew, members of our hazardous area response team, members of our tactical response unit, and a medic in a fast response car,” said the statement.

“We also sent the London Air Ambulance.”

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Scottish firefighter Barry Martin has sadly died

A man was trapped beneath a hydraulic urinal below street level in...

USAR teams mobilised to partial building collapse in Stoke Newington

A fatal collision investigation has been launched following the death of a...

A major blaze has ripped through an 18th-century church “St Marks”

A man has been charged with engaging in the preparation of an...

After committing two burglaries at residential addresses in Bournemouth, a man was...

Cops raided a suspected drug den while carrying out two concurrent warrants

Whilst no prosecutions are being brought against individuals, the eight dogs remain...

Detectives have charged a 36-year-old man in connection with serious sexual assault...

Detectives are still looking into reports of gunshots being fired at a...

The number of sexual offences reported to the police in England and...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More