On June 7, two new offences – non-fatal strangulation and non-fatal suffocation – were added to the Domestic Abuse Act 2021, each with a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Jeremy Bird, 25, of Nineham Gardens in Caterham, is now the county’s first person to be charged with one of the offences.

It comes after police were called to a violent domestic argument in Portslade shortly before 4.30 a.m. on Saturday (June 11).

Officers arrived and discovered that a woman at the address had been assaulted, including prolonged strangulation.

Bird was apprehended at the scene and charged with strangling to render unconscious/incapable of resistance with intent to commit indictable offence and criminal damage less than £5,000.

On Monday (June 13), he appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court and was granted bail with strict conditions, pending trial on August 17.

“Domestic abuse has devastating, life-long effects on victims, who are often left with little or no visible marks,” said Superintendent Adele Tucknott, Sussex Police’s lead for Violence Against Women and Girls.

“This should in no way diminish the gravity of these offences, and we recognise that the consequences of domestic abuse extend far beyond physical injuries.”

“This new legislation gives us more authority to protect victims and their families, and Sussex Police will continue to do everything possible to protect victims of domestic abuse and bring perpetrators to justice.”

“The officers who responded to this incident must be commended for their proactive actions in detaining a suspect and removing him from the area to protect the victim and her family,” said Detective Chief Inspector Jon Gillings of Brighton and Hove’s Safeguarding Investigations Unit.

“Strangulation and suffocation are sadly common practises by repeat domestic violence perpetrators, and our investigative team did not hesitate to use these new charging powers.”

“In the future, they will be an additional tool in catching violent offenders.”