Officers have been investigating three separate incidents reported to have occurred in Pickmoss Lane near the High Street between June 2 and June 11, 2022.

On Sunday, June 19, Iskren Ganchev, of London Road, Halstead, was arrested. The 35-year-old man was charged with two counts of indecent exposure and one count of endangering public decency. He was remanded in custody to appear in Medway Magistrates’ Court on Monday, June 20.