In recent years, the environmental campaign group Extinction Rebellion (XR) has been known for its mass blockades and disruptive protests against climate change

by uknip247
However, on Friday, XR began four days of action in London, promising less disruption and more inclusivity than its previous demonstrations.

Co-founder of XR, Clare Farrell, emphasized the importance of broadening their invite and bringing more people and groups on board. She acknowledged that for many people, attending a march or picket is the first step towards becoming involved in the movement. Farrell promised targeted “non-violent civil disobedience” as a way of protesting.

This shift towards a more inclusive and less disruptive form of protesting comes after XR’s temporary halt to high-profile demonstrations in January. Instead, they plan to mobilise huge numbers against government inaction on global warming. The group hopes that 100,000 people will gather outside Parliament this weekend, with 30,000 people have already registered their interest.

Despite the shift in strategy, many activists and members of the public are still passionate and deeply concerned about the effects of climate change. Climate activist Julia Hailes, who has been advocating for change for 35 years, set up a stall in central London on Friday, wearing a crown of plants on her head. She emphasized that the Earth is dying and that immediate action is necessary.

Hailes’ son, Connor Bryant, echoed this sentiment, noting that his children and great-grandchildren will be more affected by climate change. He urged more people to join the movement, asserting that more extreme action is inevitable the longer businesses and governments wait to react.

Protester Lisa Milne expressed hesitation about disruptive protesting, preferring to show support and concern for the planet. However, her sentiment is no less significant, as it highlights the extent to which the public is becoming increasingly aware of the planet’s plight and their responsibility to act.

Overall, XR’s shift towards a more inclusive and less disruptive form of protest is an attempt to bring more people and groups on board, highlighting the urgency of the situation and the need for action. Despite this shift, the passion and concern of activists and the public alike remain undiminished.

