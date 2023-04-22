In Slough, a 16-year-old boy was abducted after being coerced into a car while he was walking down a residential street

The incident occurred on Warwick Avenue on Saturday, April 15, about 4 p.m. Thames Valley Police are seeking witnesses.

Four males in a black Mini approached the child as he was crossing the street. Before forcing the youngster into the automobile and driving off towards Canterbury Avenue and turning right, three guys got out of the vehicle and yelled angrily at the boy.

Ten minutes later, the Mini drove back to Canterbury Avenue, where the victim was allowed to go. The car’s driver is described as white, in his 20s, with short dark hair, and dressed in all black.

The Mini (seen) is characterised as a black Mini Clubman with two red stripes running over the top, a red roof, and dark/black alloy wheels. A white male passenger in the front seat is described as being in his twenties, having short, dark hair, standing at about 5 feet 8 inches tall, and dressing in grey tracksuit bottoms and a puffa-style hooded top. He was holding what was thought to be either a stick or a knife that was about one metre long.

A white male passenger in the back seat is described as being in his twenties, having short brown hair, standing at 5 feet 9 inches tall, having a slim/muscular frame, and donning a red short-sleeved t-shirt, black trousers and black and white sneakers. The other passenger in the back seat is described as a Caucasian man in his twenties, around 5 feet 9 inches tall, with short, black hair, a slender build, and wearing a long-sleeved black jumper and black tracksuit bottoms.

Detective Constable Ashley Jones, who is leading the investigation and is based at the Slough police station, said: “We are pleading for anyone who may have seen this incident or who has knowledge about what happened to please come forward.

We also kindly ask any drivers who were in the vicinity at the time of the event to check their dash-cam footage in case it has any evidence that could help the inquiry.

Please evaluate any CCTV footage if you have any residents in the area of Warwick Avenue and Canterbury Avenue, and get in touch if you think it might have captured anything that could aid the inquiry. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 101 or submit a report online, referencing case number 43230163928.