Amy Willard, 28, of Shakespeare Drive, Totton, and Amran Ahmed, 31, of St Denys Road, Southampton, appeared at Southampton Crown Court on Thursday, June 16.

Ahmed previously pleaded guilty to being involved in the distribution of a Class A drug and concealing criminal property.

Willard admitted to being involved in the distribution of a Class A drug and transferring criminal property.

Amran Ahmed received a five-year prison sentence.

Amy Willard was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, and ordered to perform 120 hours of unpaid work.

At 2.30pm on July 27, 2020, a hire vehicle was stopped by police on the drive of Ahmed’s current address in Winchester Road, Southampton.

Ahmed, who was in the vehicle, and Willard, who had just exited and was standing next to another red car on the drive, were both searched, and their cellphones were confiscated.

A bag of white powder discovered beneath the red car was tested and found to contain cocaine worth £3,000.

Searches were conducted at Ahmed and Willard’s homes, and £14,000 in luxury items, including Monclear jackets, Louboutin shoes, Louis Vuitton belts and bags, gold jewellery, and a Rolex watch, were seized.

The seized mobile phones were examined, and a large volume of messages related to the supply of cocaine were discovered, in which Ahmed was referred to as “Blanco the barber” and asked his customers for reviews of the drugs he was selling “like Trip Advisor.”

According to an examination of their bank accounts, Ahmed has not declared any income to HMRC since the 2017/18 tax year, and Willard has not declared any income.

However, there were large transactions on their accounts, such as £68,492 being paid into Ahmed’s account between January 2019 and August 2020, and Willard sending him £41,649 between September 13th, 2019 and November 20th, 2020.

The investigation was led by PC Chael Essery. “Ahmed and Willard lived a lavish lifestyle funded by the proceeds of cocaine dealing,” she said.

“However, as a result of their crimes, they now face a much less luxurious future.”

“Below this flashy exterior lurks a grim reality: a world of organised crime, serious violence, exploitation of vulnerable adults whose homes are taken over by drug gangs, and young children who are forced to run these drugs.”

“We hope that this sentence demonstrates our commitment to bringing offenders to justice, disrupting the supply of drugs that cause serious harm to our communities, and making Southampton a safer place to live.”

