Thursday, January 5, 2023
Thursday, January 5, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home BREAKING In the early hours of New Year’s Day, 12 fire engines and around 80 firefighters responded to a flat fire in Acton

In the early hours of New Year’s Day, 12 fire engines and around 80 firefighters responded to a flat fire in Acton

by @uknip247

Part of a third-floor flat was on fire, and one of the residents was trapped on the balcony.

999 Control officers gave survival guidance over the phone to the person on the balcony as crews made their way to the scene. Once crews had rescued the person from the balcony, they were taken to hospital by @LondonAmbulance and treated for smoke inhalation.

LFB received the first call at 3.29am and the fire was under control just over an hour later. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Well done to the 999 Control officers, and crews from Acton Fire Station and the surrounding area.

RELATED ARTICLES

A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into reported...

Birling Gap Beach closed due to rockfall

A sexual predator who repeatedly preyed on a young girl has been...

Two arrested on the M25 following aggravated burglary in Brighton

St George’s Hospital has declared a critical incident due to “extreme pressure”

Detectives are continuing to appeal for information following an allegation of a...

A group of drug dealers from Manchester who supplied up to £10...

Detectives investigating the brutal murder of Ashley Dale have seized a car...

A second man has been jailed for 10 years following the rape...

Tesco has issued an urgent product recall after it was discovered that...

Authorities have charged seven people for participating in an attack against United...

Six women have been arrested over the death of a child at...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"