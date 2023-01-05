In the early hours of New Year’s Day, 12 fire engines and around 80 firefighters responded to a flat fire in Acton

Part of a third-floor flat was on fire, and one of the residents was trapped on the balcony.

999 Control officers gave survival guidance over the phone to the person on the balcony as crews made their way to the scene. Once crews had rescued the person from the balcony, they were taken to hospital by @LondonAmbulance and treated for smoke inhalation.

LFB received the first call at 3.29am and the fire was under control just over an hour later. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Well done to the 999 Control officers, and crews from Acton Fire Station and the surrounding area.