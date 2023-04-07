Friday, April 7, 2023
In the early hours of this morning, a woman died after falling from a flyover onto a main road in East London

In the early hours of this morning, a woman died after falling from a flyover onto a main road in East London

.Concerns for the woman’s safety prompted police to rush to the Bow Road flyover around 2.40 a.m. on Friday morning.

Unfortunately, the woman fell from the flyover onto the A12; her death is being treated as unexpected, but not suspicious. Traffic into East London was significantly disrupted as a result of this tragic incident, which has now passed.

“Police are investigating the death of a woman who fell from a flyover on Bow Road onto the A12 aft about 2.40am on Friday, April 7,” the Metropolitan Police said.

“At this point, the death is being treated as unexpected but not suspicious.” Officers were dispatched to the scene due to concerns for the woman’s well-being. The Directorate of Professional Standards is aware of the situation, and the IOPC has been notified.”

