Wednesday, January 11, 2023
Wednesday, January 11, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

Home » Breaking » In the early hours of this morning, a woman was killed in an accident on the M27

In the early hours of this morning, a woman was killed in an accident on the M27

by @uknip247

After 2 a.m., officers were called to the scene between junctions 11 and 12 on the eastbound side.

A 59-year-old Fareham woman died at the scene.

Her family has been notified and is being assisted by specialist officers.

The death is not being investigated as suspicious, and a report for the coroner is being prepared.
Outside Lane Closed On Westbound M27 Junction 10 Following Road Traffic Collision

Officers want to speak with any witnesses and anyone who has dashcam footage.

If you have any information that can help the investigation, please call 101 and reference 44230012943.

Alternatively, go online to https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ and submit information.

For the majority of the morning, traffic was completely stopped.

The closure impacted the motorway and adjacent roads, causing many roads in the Fareham and Port Solent areas to become gridlocked.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Three men were charged with drinking and driving after being pulled over...

This afternoon, four fire engines and approximately 25 firefighters were dispatched to...

Nottinghamshire Police have issued an urgent warning about the ongoing problem of...

A county line drug dealer in Medway who sold heroin and crack...

Police showed their determination to quickly respond to knife crime after arresting...

Man arrested after 130 nitrous oxide canisters found at his address

Police have arrested a man after reports of a stabbing in the...

Police probe possible terror attack after man wielding a homemade weapon attacked...

A man was killed in a two-car collision in Telford yesterday afternoon

Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man

More UK Residents Than Ever are Betting on Markets Outside of Sport

Police in Mansfield have closed a shop after vaping products were repeatedly...

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"