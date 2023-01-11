In the early hours of this morning, a woman was killed in an accident on the M27

After 2 a.m., officers were called to the scene between junctions 11 and 12 on the eastbound side.

A 59-year-old Fareham woman died at the scene.

Her family has been notified and is being assisted by specialist officers.

The death is not being investigated as suspicious, and a report for the coroner is being prepared.



Officers want to speak with any witnesses and anyone who has dashcam footage.

If you have any information that can help the investigation, please call 101 and reference 44230012943.

Alternatively, go online to https://www.hampshire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/ and submit information.

For the majority of the morning, traffic was completely stopped.

The closure impacted the motorway and adjacent roads, causing many roads in the Fareham and Port Solent areas to become gridlocked.