The fire damaged half of a four-room flat on the first floor of the building. A man was rescued from the flat by crews wearing breathing apparatus and taken to hospital by London Ambulance Service crews.

“On arrival, firefighters could see the fire visible behind the window to the rear of the flat,” a London Fire Brigade spokesperson said. They entered the house and quickly found and rescued a person in a bedroom.

“This incident serves as a reminder of how critical it is to have working smoke alarms in your home.” There were no smoke alarms installed in the house. When a fire starts, smoke alarms provide the earliest possible warning. We encourage everyone to install smoke alarms in any room where a fire could start, as well as a heat alarm in the kitchen. It is critical to test them on a regular basis.”

The Fire Department was called at 2.37am, and the fire was out by 3.38am. Three fire engines and approximately 15 firefighters from West Hampstead and Willesden fire stations responded.

The Metropolitan Police Service and the Fire Brigade are investigating the cause of the fire.