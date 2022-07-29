Ben Oliver, 25, of Lion Road, Bexleyheath, appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday, July 28, and was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum sentence of nine years.

Oliver had previously pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the same court on May 30 and had been remanded in custody pending sentencing.

The court heard that on January 19, 2021, at 11:52 a.m., police responded to a call to a residential address in West Park, SE9.

David Oliver, 74, was discovered with stab wounds at the scene. Mr Oliver was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:25 despite the efforts of emergency personnel.

A post-mortem examination revealed that multiple stab wounds were the cause of death.

During the trial, the court learned that David Oliver was in poor health. He was immobile and bedridden after suffering a stroke in 2016.

Ben Oliver entered his grandfather’s bedroom on the day of the murder and killed David Oliver with a frenzied attack with a kitchen knife.

Soon after, the body was discovered, and police were called.

Ben Oliver, then 23, was arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene.

He was taken to a police station in south London and has remained in custody throughout the court proceedings.

“This has been a tragic case that has left a family fractured,” said Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran, who led the Homicide investigation. Today, my thoughts are with them.”