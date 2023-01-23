Monday, January 23, 2023
Monday, January 23, 2023

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

In the midst of criticism over his selection, BBC chairman Richard Sharp has asserted that he is performing a "very important and good job" at the leadership of the company
Home BREAKING In the midst of criticism over his selection, BBC chairman Richard Sharp has asserted that he is performing a “very important and good job” at the leadership of the company

In the midst of criticism over his selection, BBC chairman Richard Sharp has asserted that he is performing a “very important and good job” at the leadership of the company

by uknip247


Mr Cleverley, who appeared on the BBC on Sunday morning, answered multiple questions after the Sunday Times claimed that the BBC’s chairman helped former Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrange an £800.000 loan weeks before Mr Johnson recommended him for the top job at the organisation.
According to the Sunday Times, multimillionaire Canadian businessman Sam Blyth, a distant cousin of Mr Johnson, approached Mr Sharp about acting as Mr Johnson’s guarantor for a loan. It is unclear where the lending deal originated.
According to the Times, the Cabinet Office later addressed Mr Johnson a letter urging him to stop soliciting Mr Sharp’s counsel on his personal finances because of his upcoming BBC post.
Mr Johnson’s sister said Mr Case was instrumental in arranging the £800,000 credit facility.
“All the parties involved have made statements to The Sunday Times, which show they did everything above board and everything was transparent,” Rachel Johnson told the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg.
I recommend that you have Simon Case, who appears to be the linchpin in both of these stories, come on and explain what happened.”
Mr Sharp stated in a statement, “There is no conflict when I just connected Mr Blyth with the cabinet secretary at his request and had no further role whatsoever.”
Meanwhile, Labour has called for an investigation into the BBC’s chair appointment process following “sleaze” allegations.

Read Next

RELATED ARTICLES

Greek F-16 aircraft deployed on Sunday to escort a Ryanair flight from...

A 16-year-old male pedestrian was hit by a Renault Clio driven by...

Woman jailed over the death of Steven Davies

Six people were mowed down by a black 4 x4 in Haringey...

Six people were mowed down by a black 4 x4 in Haringey...

Police are currently responding to an incident involving a man on the...

Two fire engines and a height vehicle were dispatched to the scene...

A robber who targeted an elderly man in broad daylight has been...

Two dead as horror crash brings M40 motorway to a grinding halt

Five men have been sentenced to prison for running organised drug supply...

After a teenager was knocked unconscious on New Year’s Day, police released...

Investigators are appealing for information following a serious collision in Margate

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by UK News in Pictures "UKNIP247"

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More