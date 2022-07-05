The body was discovered on Monday, (July 4) in woodland near Helmsley by a search team.

Officers believe the body is that of Chelsea Allen, though formal identification has yet to be confirmed.

The circumstances of the death are not thought to be suspicious.

Chelsea’s family has been informed of the news and is being supported, according to police.

Chelsea’s disappearance had sparked growing concern after she had been missing for six days since Sunday, June 26.

The police and a mountain rescue team assisted in the search in the days that followed.

The Operational Support Unit had covered large open areas around Helmsley, and a police drone and helicopter were called in to assist in the search for Chelsea.