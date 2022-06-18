Frank Nyantakyi, 34, of Maiden Place, Reading, was sentenced to three years and three months in prison at Reading Crown Court.

He was also banned from driving for five years, with a two-year and two-month extension, and will be required to take an extended retest when his disqualification expires.

On 3 May, Nyantakyi pleaded guilty to one count of causing serious injury by reckless driving in the same court.

Other offences related to the incident were dropped but considered at sentencing.

Nyantakyi was driving a silver Volkswagen Golf in a closed lane on the A4 Theale bypass around 9.55 p.m. on May 6, 2021.

The car struck a road worker, a man in his fifties, who suffered five bone fractures in his legs as well as muscle and tissue damage in both legs.

Nyantakyi was charged on July 21, 2017.

“This was a tragic incident in which a man suffered serious, life-changing injuries,” said Detective Constable Joy Jarvis of the Joint Operations Serious Collision Investigation Unit, based at Three Mile Cross police station.

“As a result of his appalling driving, Nyantakyi will now have to serve a prison sentence, and when he is released, he will be disqualified from driving and will need to take an extended test in order to regain his licence.”

“Thames Valley Police will never tolerate this type of driving and will always seek to prosecute offenders.”