In today’s technologically advanced world, personal data is increasingly being compromised. The latest example of this issue is the use of a phone app by the Sussex Police and Surrey Police, which led to the recording of more than 200,000 phone calls without people’s knowledge

by uknip247

This has resulted in a formal reprimand by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) to both police forces.

The app, which was rolled out in 2016, was intended to capture personal data for the purposes of recording software by a few officers. However, the app was downloaded by 1,015 staff members across both police forces, resulting in the recording of incoming and outgoing phone calls without people’s knowledge. This personal data included “highly sensitive information” related to suspected crimes, which raised concerns for the privacy of victims, witnesses, and suspects.

The ICO became aware of the issue in 2020 and investigated the matter, resulting in the formal reprimand without issuing a £1m fine to both police forces. Even though the app has since been withdrawn and the recordings, other than those considered to be evidential material, have been destroyed, this error was a significant breach of trust by the police forces.

